Four people injured after two-vehicle accident north of Norfolk, NE

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - A two-vehicle accident Monday afternoon resulted in four people getting injured.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, the accident happened on Highway 81 about seven miles north of Norfolk, Nebraska. Authorities say at about 3:25 p.m. a southbound car crossed the highway’s center line and struck a northbound pickup. There were two people in the car and two people in the pickup.

The car, which had a woman and a child inside it, caught fire. Authorities say witnesses pulled the two of them from the vehicle before it was consumed by the fire.

The driver of the southbound car had to be life-flighted to a Sioux City hospital, while the other three involved were sent to a Norfolk hospital. The identities of those involved have not been released.

