Four people injured after two-vehicle accident north of Norfolk, NE

(Credit: MGN)
By Dean Welte
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 6:42 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - A two-vehicle accident Monday afternoon resulted in four people getting injured.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, the accident happened on Highway 81 about seven miles north of Norfolk, Nebraska. Authorities say at about 3:25 p.m. a southbound car crossed the highway’s center line and struck a northbound pickup. There were two people in the car and two people in the pickup.

The car, which had a woman and a child inside it, caught fire. Authorities say witnesses pulled the two of them from the vehicle before it was consumed by the fire.

The driver of the southbound car had to be life-flighted to a Sioux City hospital, while the other three involved were sent to a Norfolk hospital. The identities of those involved have not been released.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Opa Time restaurant on Hamilton Boulevard suffers significant fire damage early Sunday morning
Sioux City Fire Rescue battles fire at Opa Time restaurant early Sunday morning
RAGBRAI will be celebrating its 50th year in 2023.
RAGBRAI starting in Sioux City this year
One dead and one injured after rollover accident on I-29 near Tea, South Dakota.
Authorities identify woman killed in crash near Tea, SD
The damage seen at Pronto Express Cenex on US-75.
Vehicle crashes into building on Hwy 75 in Sioux City
Justin Siegner, left, and Jennifer Kuhl, right.
Northwest Iowa authorities arrest 2 after drug bust

Latest News

Plans to lobby important business issues
Siouxland Chamber to lobby in Des Moines
The chamber met with Senators for Iowa
Siouxland Chamber of Commerce prepares to lobby in Des Moines
SCCSD pick for new superintendent speaks with local media
Kindergartners at Mater Dei IC make Valentine's Day cards for first responders as a part of...
Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools celebrate Catholic Schools Week