Another cold start to our day across Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Tuesday, Siouxland. It’s another frigid start to our morning, with temperatures ranging from 5 to 10 degrees below zero across the region. Our wind this morning is out of the southwest, between 5 and 10 miles per hour, with a few spots getting near 15 miles per hour. The wind is causing wind chills of 15 to 30 degrees below zero, which is why much of the region is under a Wind Chill Advisory until mid-morning.

Today, our highs will get into the mid- to low-teens across Siouxland, with a few spots over into our western towns and counties getting into the low 20s. Even though we are getting into the teens and low 20s, our winds out of the southwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour will give us wind chills in the single digits and even below zero in our northern counties and towns. On the bright side we will see mostly sunny skies across the region.

Tonight, lows fall into the single digits and even get below zero across our northern counties. Our wind will be out of the south at 5 to 10 miles per hour, which will give us wind chills of 5 to 15 degrees below zero once again. We will see mostly clear skies heading toward tonight.

Wednesday, we will start to see some near average highs for this time of year, getting into the mid- to upper-20s and even some low-30s in our southwestern counties and towns. The only downside is that we will see wind chills in the teens as our wind will be 5 to 10 miles per hour out of the south. The only good news about this week is the quiet weather pattern and mostly sunny skies for the rest of the week.

The rest of the week looks to be below average for this time of year, but this weekend we will see highs into the mid to low 30s for much of the region this weekend which is right on average for this time of year. Even heading into next it looks to be a quiet weather pattern with average temperatures.

I will have all the details in the attached video and on the noon show.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.