Bitter cold briefly moves out although temperatures to stay well below average

Future Track of Temperatures
Future Track of Temperatures(KTIV)
By Ron Demers
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Much of central and northern Siouxland started very early Tuesday morning in the double digits below zero.

But a southerly wind finally won out and a little bit warming happened by the afternoon with most of us seeing highs reach the teens.

Tonight won’t be as bitterly cold with lows hovering close to zero and wind chilly will still be decently below zero.

Wednesday will give us a little better warming again with highs in the low to mid 20 under a mostly sunny sky and just a light south breeze.

The wind will start to pick up more on Thursday with a northwest wind at 10 to 20 miles per hour bring highs back down into the upper teens.

Friday morning will start off well below zero again with highs in the afternoon in the mid to upper teens.

A little better warming returns for the weekend.

I’ll be taking a look at that and your 10-day forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

