Crews respond to semi fire near Singing Hills exit on I-29
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 1:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Multiple crews could be seen along Interstate 29 Tuesday afternoon after a semi caught fire.
Iowa DOT traffic cameras show a semi in a ditch was fully engulfed in flames. The fire was located on I-29 at U.S. Highway 20, just a little south of the Sergeant Floyd Monument.
According to Iowa 511, the two northbound lanes between IA 376 and US 20; I-129 are blocked because of the fire.
No word yet on what caused the fire or if anybody was injured.
Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.