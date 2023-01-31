Crews respond to semi fire near Singing Hills exit on I-29

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Multiple crews could be seen along Interstate 29 Tuesday afternoon after a semi caught fire.

Iowa DOT traffic cameras show a semi in a ditch was fully engulfed in flames. The fire was located on I-29 at U.S. Highway 20, just a little south of the Sergeant Floyd Monument.

According to Iowa 511, the two northbound lanes between IA 376 and US 20; I-129 are blocked because of the fire.

No word yet on what caused the fire or if anybody was injured.

