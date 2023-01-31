Madison County Sheriff, US Marshals seeking information on former North Fork Area Transit director

MADISON COUNTY, Neb. (KTIV) - Local and federal law enforcement agencies are looking for any information on the whereabouts of the former director of North Fork Area Transit.

According to a press release, the Madison County Sheriff’s Department and the U.S. Marshals are looking for Jeffrey Stewart II. On Dec. 15, 2022, an arrest warrant was issued for Stewart because he allegedly stole over $750,000 from North Fork Area Transit.

Shortly after that warrant was issued, authorities say Stewart fled the Norfolk, Nebraska area with his wife and three children. Authorities say Stewart has connections to the south Texas area.

Stewart is described as a 41-year-old white male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5′08″ and weighs 215 pounds.

If you know anything about Stewart’s whereabouts, contact the U.S. Marshals at (402) 672-9790 or Madison County Investigators at (402) 454-2110.

Following the alleged embezzlement, officials with Norfolk Area Transit announced they would be ceasing all of its services starting Jan. 6, 2023.

