Man leaves clown statue outside sheriff’s office

An unidentified man left a small clown statue outside the Trumbull County Sheriff's Office. (SOURCE: TRUMBULL COUNTY SO via WOIO)
By Megan McSweeney and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Authorities in Ohio were left scratching their heads after a small clown statue was left outside their headquarters.

The Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office released security video Monday showing a man walking up to the front door of the Trumbull County Jail lobby on Jan. 23.

He can be seen making hand gestures at the security camera before leaving the clown statue in front of the door.

WOIO reports the man made a gun gesture and flipped off the camera before leaving the scene.

Jail staff said the man did not look familiar.

The clown statue was recovered by Trumbull County police and logged as recovered property.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Opa Time restaurant on Hamilton Boulevard suffers significant fire damage early Sunday morning
Sioux City Fire Rescue battles fire at Opa Time restaurant early Sunday morning
RAGBRAI will be celebrating its 50th year in 2023.
RAGBRAI starting in Sioux City this year
One dead and one injured after rollover accident on I-29 near Tea, South Dakota.
Authorities identify woman killed in crash near Tea, SD
The damage seen at Pronto Express Cenex on US-75.
Vehicle crashes into building on Hwy 75 in Sioux City
Justin Siegner, left, and Jennifer Kuhl, right.
Northwest Iowa authorities arrest 2 after drug bust

Latest News

Plans to lobby important business issues
Siouxland Chamber to lobby in Des Moines
Authorities say Benjamin Obadiah Foster is accused of torturing a woman he held captive in...
Woman held captive in Oregon remains in critical condition
Four people injured after two-vehicle accident north of Norfolk, NE
A group of demonstrators protest outside a police precinct in response to the death of Tyre...
GRAPHIC: 7th Memphis officer disciplined, EMTs fired in Nichols death