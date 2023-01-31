LIVE: Police say West Omaha Target store secure; public advised to stay away

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police on Tuesday afternoon were asking the public to avoid an area in west Omaha near a Target location at 180th Street and West Center Road.

The update came about an hour after dozens of police officers were dispatched to the store after reports of shots fired in the store. A heavy police presence was seen at the location shortly after noon.

Omaha Police said in a tweet at 12:22 p.m. that “officers are clearing the store at this time” and that there were an “unknown number of victims as the investigation is in the early stages.” At 12:52 p.m., the OPD account said the scene was secure but advised the public to avoid the area while they continued their investigation.

FBI personnel were seen checking cars in the parking lot after that.

Police and medics respond to reports of shots fired at a Target in west Omaha on Jan. 31, 2023 (WOWT)

Dozens of Omaha Police officers arrived at a Target store in west Omaha just after noon on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.

