Santos tells colleagues he won’t serve on 2 committees

FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., leaves a House GOP conference meeting on Capitol Hill in...
FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., leaves a House GOP conference meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, Jan. 25, 2023. Santos told Republican colleagues in a closed-door meeting Tuesday he won't serve on his two committees for now, GOP lawmakers say.(Andrew Harnik | AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 9:38 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Rep. George Santos of New York told GOP colleagues in a closed-door meeting Tuesday that he is temporarily stepping down from his two congressional committees, lawmakers said.

Santos has faced numerous calls for his resignation and is facing multiple investigations by prosecutors over his personal and campaign finances and lies about his resume and family background.

Santos was assigned to the House Committee on Small Business and to the House Science, Space, and Technology Committee.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo shows Patricia Wick.
Day care provider charged with murder of 5-month-old boy in North Dakota
The damage seen at Pronto Express Cenex on US-75.
Vehicle crashes into building on Hwy 75 in Sioux City
One dead and one injured after rollover accident on I-29 near Tea, South Dakota.
Authorities identify woman killed in crash near Tea, SD
Four people injured after two-vehicle accident north of Norfolk, NE
Cindy Williams played Shirley opposite to Penny Marshall’s Laverne.
‘Laverne & Shirley’ actor Cindy Williams dies at 75

Latest News

For years, the agency has been criticized for responding too slowly to outbreaks in produce,...
FDA revamping foods program to move past ‘constant turmoil’
Rodney Wells, center, stepfather of Tyre Nichols, listens to speakers at a prayer gathering at...
GRAPHIC: Tyre Nichols’ family to address additional police discipline
The Sioux City St. Patrick’s Day Parade was created in 2009 by a group of Irish Siouxlanders...
Sioux City’s 15th-annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade set for March 17
Jamal Dupree, Tyre Nichols' brother, said police beat on him like he was "nothing." (CNN)
Tyre Nichols brother: They beat him like he was nothing
K-9 Detective Gibbs was included in the Camp Hill School District’s yearbook photos.
K-9 detective included in school yearbook photos