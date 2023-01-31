Sioux City police: Man arrested after stealing dog in reported burglary

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Police are investigating a reported burglary Tuesday morning that they say led to a dog being stolen.

According to the Sioux City Police Department, at about 3:50 a.m. officers were sent to an apartment in the 1500-block of Jones Street for a possible burglary. Once there, police talked to a victim that said a man and woman had entered the apartment and started having an argument over a fire extinguisher.

According to police, the man and woman sprayed the victim with the fire extinguisher, took the victim’s dog and fled the apartment.

Police searched the area for the two suspects and found the male suspect hiding in the laundry room of the Alta Vista Apartments at 1700 Jackson Street.

The man was identified as 26-year-old Rodney Freemont. Police say he showed signs of intoxication and was placed under arrest for aggravated assault and public intoxication. Freemont did not have the victim’s dog with him.

The investigation continues, and police say Freemont may face additional charges. The woman involved has not been located by police.

