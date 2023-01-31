Sioux City’s 15th-annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade set for March 17

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - On March 17, 2023, the 15th Sioux City St. Patrick’s Day Parade will travel down Historic 4th Street.

According to a press release, the parade starts at 6 p.m. at 4th and Iowa Streets and travels down 4th before ending at 4th and Water Streets. Organizers say the annual celebration typically features more than 50 floats, musicians and groups, along with scores of spectators.

“When we started the St. Patrick’s Day Parade 15 years ago, we never imagined it would become one of the biggest events of Spring,” said Mac Dolan, co-chair of the Sioux City St. Patrick’s Day Parade. “We invite businesses, organizations and Irish families sign up to be a part of the Parade, and hope everyone will don their most festive green to kick-off the weekend in true St. Patrick’s Day style.”

Organizers say participants in the parade will include area schools, sports teams, businesses as well as families with Irish heritage.

Those interested in participating in the Sioux City St. Patrick’s Day Parade or working as a volunteer can visit www.siouxcitystpats.com.

