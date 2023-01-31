Siouxland Chamber of Commerce prepares to lobby in Des Moines

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Economic development will be one of the issues local business leaders will address with lawmakers when they travel to Des Moines, on Wednesday.

The trip marks the 46th annual -- Des Moines Day trip-- where the Siouxland Chamber, and business leaders, highlight their priorities for the rest of the legislative session.

Siouxland Chamber Executive Vice President Barbara Sloniker said income tax reform was a great step last year. Now, there is a great interest in property tax relief.

It’s something she said would be beneficial to the everyday Iowans, but also large corporations in Siouxland.

“Anyone that owns property in Iowa knows that property taxes are tough, anything we can do to help lower it makes a better business climate,” said Sloniker.

Sloniker said it is always helpful for lawmakers and elected officials to hear from business leaders about the issues they face every day.

“When those legislators have a person who owns a business in the state of Iowa, who’s paying taxes, who’s paying payroll, who’s employing individuals when it comes from that business owner, that really even has more impact,” said Sloniker.

The chamber will take around 25 individuals including representatives from the statewide Iowa Poison Control Center, which is headquartered in Sioux City.

