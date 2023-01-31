SportsFource Rewind: Looking back on a wild weekend

By Jayson Moeller
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 11:21 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Well another week has flown by, and some great plays have come and gone but let’s look back before we get into the new highlights from a new week.

Start things off with the beef bowl and this formula has worked well for Central Lyon ball finds Addison Klosterbuer and she helps it find the net in the Lions victory. Over to Hinton where off the steal you see one of the more unique bounce passes, you’ll ever see to Kyra Peters who finishes off the break in the Blackhawks W.

In Onawa Maddie Thomas says he if you’re going to let me shoot this, I’m going to let it fly burying the shot from deep but West Monona would get the win. Look at this Newell Fonda ball goes in, out and right back into Carter Sievers for the deuce as the Mustangs took down South Central Calhoun.

In the metro get used to this name that’s Neaf Yusuf looking like a Baryshnikov in shorts just gliding in for the dunk in the Black Raiders victory. Heelan girls playing some ping pong as the ball is going back and forth between the post and the arc until Kenley Meis puts it up and in for the Crusaders. North looking for an opening but Evan Janzen picks it off rises up and slams it home doesn’t quite stick the landing but hey it still counts.

At Alta Aurelia this pass is heading nowhere but look at Trevor Ehlers swooping in and grabbing the bucket for the Rebels. Over at Gehlen Catholic there’s the alley and Keaton Bonderson just lays it in for the OOP in the Jays battle with West Sioux. Wrap things up with simplicity skip pass to Tyler Roseberry for the Corner three, and that’s your SportsFource Rewind.

