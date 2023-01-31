Warriors sweep Black Raiders handing East boys first loss of season

By Jayson Moeller
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 11:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -In a game that took an extra period to wrap up the Sergeant Bluff-Luton Warriors were able to hand Sioux City East its first loss of the season 60-56. The SBL girls also picked up a victory over the ranked Black Raiders 53-43.

GBB

S.C. West 36 Waukee NW 88 F

Clarkson-Leigh 61 Howells-Dodge 33 F

Newell-Fonda 85 Manson-NW-Web 28 F

Elkhorn Valley 56 Neligh-Oakdale 30 F

Boone Central 54 O’Neill 37 F

Laurel-Conc/Cole. 44 Plainview 40 F

Sgt. Bluff-Luton 53 S.C. East 43 F

Estherville LC 80 Sioux Central 30 F

Remsen St. Mary’s 59 SL St. Mary’s 16 F

Hinton 51 Trinity Christian 24 F

Bishop Heelan 62 Unity Christian 40 F

Ponca 57 Winside 21 F

CMBB

South Dakota 53 Oral Roberts 103 F

South Dakota St 67 UMKC 66 F

BBB

O’Neill St. Mary’s 62 CWC 42 F

Newell-Fonda 89 Manson-NW Web. 72 F

Woodbury Central 47 MVAOCOU 45 F

Elgin/Pope John 70 Niobrara-Verdigre 31 F

Westwood 73 OABCIG 64 F

Sgt. Bluff-Luton 60 S.C. East 56 F

Spirit Lake 70 S.C. North 53 F

Waukee NW 87 S.C. West 49 F

Estherville LC 51 Sioux Central 60 F

Remsen St. Mary’s 55 SL St. Mary’s 22 F

Kingsley-Pierson 50 West Monona 36 F

NBA

LA Lakers 104 Brooklyn 121 F

Sacramento 114 Minnesota 108 OT

Golden State 128 Oklahoma City 120 F

Orlando 119 Philadelphia 109 F

Washington 127 San Antonio 106 F

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Opa Time restaurant on Hamilton Boulevard suffers significant fire damage early Sunday morning
Sioux City Fire Rescue battles fire at Opa Time restaurant early Sunday morning
RAGBRAI will be celebrating its 50th year in 2023.
RAGBRAI starting in Sioux City this year
This photo shows Patricia Wick.
Day care provider charged with murder of 5-month-old boy in North Dakota
The damage seen at Pronto Express Cenex on US-75.
Vehicle crashes into building on Hwy 75 in Sioux City
One dead and one injured after rollover accident on I-29 near Tea, South Dakota.
Authorities identify woman killed in crash near Tea, SD

Latest News

SF Extra Rewind
SportsFource Rewind: Looking back on a wild week
West high warms up for their contest against Waukee Northwest
Waukee Northwest topples Wolverines
The Bishop Heelan girls listen in during a timeout in their win over Unity Christian.
Heelan tops Unity in top ten tango, Spirit Lake boys defeat Stars in Sioux City
Coach Ortmeier huddles up with his team during a time-out.
Coaches Corner: Briar Cliff’s Brian Ortmeier reflects on first year as Chargers’ head coach, shares more on team’s overall goals