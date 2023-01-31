Warriors sweep Black Raiders handing East boys first loss of season

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -In a game that took an extra period to wrap up the Sergeant Bluff-Luton Warriors were able to hand Sioux City East its first loss of the season 60-56. The SBL girls also picked up a victory over the ranked Black Raiders 53-43.

GBB

S.C. West 36 Waukee NW 88 F

Clarkson-Leigh 61 Howells-Dodge 33 F

Newell-Fonda 85 Manson-NW-Web 28 F

Elkhorn Valley 56 Neligh-Oakdale 30 F

Boone Central 54 O’Neill 37 F

Laurel-Conc/Cole. 44 Plainview 40 F

Sgt. Bluff-Luton 53 S.C. East 43 F

Estherville LC 80 Sioux Central 30 F

Remsen St. Mary’s 59 SL St. Mary’s 16 F

Hinton 51 Trinity Christian 24 F

Bishop Heelan 62 Unity Christian 40 F

Ponca 57 Winside 21 F

CMBB

South Dakota 53 Oral Roberts 103 F

South Dakota St 67 UMKC 66 F

BBB

O’Neill St. Mary’s 62 CWC 42 F

Newell-Fonda 89 Manson-NW Web. 72 F

Woodbury Central 47 MVAOCOU 45 F

Elgin/Pope John 70 Niobrara-Verdigre 31 F

Westwood 73 OABCIG 64 F

Sgt. Bluff-Luton 60 S.C. East 56 F

Spirit Lake 70 S.C. North 53 F

Waukee NW 87 S.C. West 49 F

Estherville LC 51 Sioux Central 60 F

Remsen St. Mary’s 55 SL St. Mary’s 22 F

Kingsley-Pierson 50 West Monona 36 F

NBA

LA Lakers 104 Brooklyn 121 F

Sacramento 114 Minnesota 108 OT

Golden State 128 Oklahoma City 120 F

Orlando 119 Philadelphia 109 F

Washington 127 San Antonio 106 F

