Around Siouxland: Little Red Hen Theatre presents a murder mystery dinner this Valentine’s Day

By KTIV Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAKEFIELD, Neb. (KTIV) - The Little Red Hen Theatre out of Wakefield, Nebraska has a special offering for anyone looking for something different this Valentine’s Day.

They’ve decided that the best way to celebrate Valentine’s Day is with a little murder. So, they want people to grab their sweethearts and come enjoy a murder mystery dinner.

This mystery is called “Totally Rad 80s Prom Gone Bad,” an 80s-themed production focusing on the students and teachers of Mayhem High at their prom, all of them trying to figure out who is going to be the prom king and queen. And like any good 80s prom, somebody gets murdered.

Organizers are encouraging people to come in costume, you may even win a prize.

The event starts at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 14. You can learn more and order tickets here.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Witnesses told 6 News about what went on inside the store as shots were fired.
Target store in west Omaha to remain closed as police investigate shooting
This photo shows Patricia Wick.
Day care provider charged with murder of 5-month-old boy in North Dakota
The damage seen at Pronto Express Cenex on US-75.
Vehicle crashes into building on Hwy 75 in Sioux City
One dead and one injured after rollover accident on I-29 near Tea, South Dakota.
Authorities identify woman killed in crash near Tea, SD
Four people injured after two-vehicle accident north of Norfolk, NE

Latest News

Around Siouxland: ﻿Siouxland Holistic Health Expo
Around Siouxland: ﻿Siouxland Holistic Health Expo
Around Siouxland: Women’s Night Out
Around Siouxland: Women’s Night Out
Around Siouxland: Redeemer Lutheran Church fundraiser
Around Siouxland: Redeemer Lutheran Church fundraiser
Around Siouxland 1-16-23
Around Siouxland: Siouxland Humane Society Apple Fundraiser