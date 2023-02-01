Around Siouxland: Little Red Hen Theatre presents a murder mystery dinner this Valentine’s Day

WAKEFIELD, Neb. (KTIV) - The Little Red Hen Theatre out of Wakefield, Nebraska has a special offering for anyone looking for something different this Valentine’s Day.

They’ve decided that the best way to celebrate Valentine’s Day is with a little murder. So, they want people to grab their sweethearts and come enjoy a murder mystery dinner.

This mystery is called “Totally Rad 80s Prom Gone Bad,” an 80s-themed production focusing on the students and teachers of Mayhem High at their prom, all of them trying to figure out who is going to be the prom king and queen. And like any good 80s prom, somebody gets murdered.

Organizers are encouraging people to come in costume, you may even win a prize.

The event starts at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 14. You can learn more and order tickets here.

