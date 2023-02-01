Around Siouxland: Steins & Vines

By KTIV Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It’s that time of year again for the Steins and Vines Festival.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 11 at the Sioux City Convention Center and will feature an afternoon of beer, wine, hard cider and energy drinks from across the area.

Those interested in getting tickets can go to steinsvines.com.

A percent of all proceeds to go to benefit the Cosmopolitan Club & the Ronald McDonald House. The Knights of Columbus will set up games at the event, with those proceeds going to the local Special Olympics.

