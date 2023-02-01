A clear start across Siouxland this morning with cold temperatures

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Wednesday, Siouxland. To begin our Wednesday morning, temperatures are in the single digits, with a few spots even seeing temperatures below zero.

The wind this morning is out of the southwest at between 5 and 10 miles per hour, which is making it feel like we are between 5 and 15 degrees below zero across the region. The good news is that we have clear skies across the region.

Today, our highs will climb into the mid- to upper-20s across much of the region, with northern Siouxland sitting in the upper teens and low 20s for today. Our wind will continue to come from the south at 5 to 10 miles per hour, which will make wind chills stay in the teens and low 20s for much of the day while northern Siouxland will see wind chills in the single digits.

Tonight, lows will fall into the single digits and even some low teens over into western Siouxland, but with our wind out of the south at 5 to 10 miles per hour, we will see wind chills below zero across much of the region. Tonight, we will see mostly clear skies, but overnight clouds built in, making it partly cloudy to start off our Thursday morning.

Thursday, we have a cold front that will move in the morning, which will drop our temperatures slowly throughout the day and bring some windier weather up to 20 miles per hour out of the north. That will give us wind chills in the single digits to below-zero temperatures. Even overnight, it feels like temperatures will be close to 20 or even 30 degrees below zero.

Then, heading toward the weekend, we will see more average temperatures. I have all the details in the attached video and on News 4 at Noon!

