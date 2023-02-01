A cold front to bring a resurgence of cold air to Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After another chilly start to the day, we again saw a bit of better warming during the afternoon with much of Siouxland able to get into the 20s.

Now the bad news...colder air is on the way again already.

Low tonight will actually be a bit warmer as we’ll stay in the single digits above zero as a few clouds move in and some areas of fog will likely form.

Then a cold front moves in during the morning hours on Thursday which is going to cause the wind to gust to near 30 miles per hour at times and highs in the teens in the morning will fall as we get into the afternoon.

The colder air keep pouring in Thursday night with lows getting down to around -10 degrees and wind chill could go as low as -25 degrees.

Friday will stay on the cool side of things as well with highs in the mid teens under partly cloudy skies.

Better warming does return for the weekend with highs on Saturday and Sunday in the mid 30s under partly cloudy skies.

Will that warmer weather stick around into next week?

I’ll be taking a look at that and your 10-day forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.