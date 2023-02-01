‘Dr. Phil’ to end after 21 seasons on daytime TV

“Dr. Phil” will end its run of original episodes after 21 seasons.
Published: Jan. 31, 2023
LOS ANGELES (Gray News) - Dr. Phil McGraw is choosing to end his daytime TV talk show.

According to a news release, McGraw is ending his top-rated “Dr. Phil” talk show after 21 seasons.

The syndicated daytime show will reportedly end its run of original episodes after the current 2022-2023 television season.

“We have helped thousands of guests and millions of viewers through everything from addiction and marriage to mental wellness and raising children,” McGraw said. “This has been an incredible chapter of my life and career, but while I’m moving on from daytime, there is so much more I wish to do.”

According to the release, McGraw plans to focus on prime-time programming with plans to announce a strategic prime-time partnership, scheduled for an early 2024 launch.

“I am compelled to engage with a broader audience because I have grave concerns for the American family, and I am determined to help restore a clarity of purpose as well as our core values,” McGraw said.

Distributor CBS Media Ventures said it will offer stations library episodes of “Dr. Phil” for the 2023-2024 season and beyond. The classic library episodes will include some new select content with McGraw, as well as guest updates.

“Phil is a valued partner. And while his show may be ending after 21 years, I’m happy to say our relationship is not,” said Steve LoCascio, president of CBS Media Ventures. “Phil changed the daytime landscape as the force behind one of the most popular talk shows ever on daytime TV.”

“Dr. Phil” premiered in September 2002 and was reportedly second in ratings to “The Oprah Winfrey Show.”

“I have been blessed with over 25 wonderful years in daytime television,” said McGraw, who began his TV career on “The Oprah Winfrey Show” in the late ‘90s.

According to CBS Media Ventures, “Dr. Phil” has provided more than $35 million in resources for its guests over the years. The program held the two spots in its genre for the years it has been on the air while receiving 31 Emmy nominations.

