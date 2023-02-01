Justin Snorton appointed to Norfolk City Council

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - In Norfolk, Nebraska the city council approved the appointment of Justin Snort as the Ward 3 representative.

Mayor Josh Moenning appointed Snort to the seat after the previous councilman, JGary Jackson, resigned in January. The city council approved Moenning’s appointment on Feb. 1.

City officials say Snorton has been a Norfolk residence since 2002 and is looking forward to serving the residents of Ward 3. Snorton says his top priorities are assisting with growth and making Norfolk a destination for new residents and families.

“I am honored for the appointment and to help serve a community that has served me all these years,” said Snorton.

The blue on the map above shows the area of Norfolk, Nebraska Snorton will represent. (City of Norfolk)

Snorton is employed as a Senior Manager for Contract Manufacturers with Tyson Foods Inc., where he has worked for the last 27 years.

“Justin has a compelling story; he chose to make Norfolk his home and now wants to ensure the community continues to grow into the future. He’s forward-looking, thoughtful, and committed to putting in the work to make Norfolk a welcoming, vibrant city,” said Moenning.

Snorton will officially be sworn in and begin his duties at the Feb. 6 Norfolk City Council meeting.

