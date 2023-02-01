Man gets 10-year sentence for sexually abusing 12-year-old in Sac County, IA

Robert Schultz Jr.
Robert Schultz Jr.(Sac County Attorney)
By Dean Welte
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SAC CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - An Iowa man has been sentenced for sexually abusing a minor several years ago.

According to a press release, Robert Schultz Jr. of Humboldt, Iowa was found guilty of sexually abusing a 12-year-old in an incident that happened back in 2014.

On Jan. 30, Schultz was sentenced to 10 years in prison and will be placed on the sex offender registry for life.

This case was first brought to the attention of law enforcement back in 2017 and an interview with the victim.

Schultz was previously convicted back in 2012 of lascivious acts with a 10-year-old girl.

