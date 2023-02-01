Mater Dei School unveils new STEAM room

The room was converted from a computer lab to become a fun, hands-on learning place for students.
The room was converted from a computer lab to become a fun, hands-on learning place for students.(KTIV)
By Nick Reis
Published: Feb. 1, 2023
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Wednesday is the third day of Catholic Schools Week, with the focus of the day being students.

To celebrate, Mater Dei School officially unveiled a fun new space for students and their building: the STEAM room.

The STEAM room, which stands for science, technology, engineering, arts and math, officially held its first classes Wednesday and was unveiled to the public in a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday afternoon.

The room was converted from a computer lab that was no longer being used now that all students are given Chromebook laptops.

It was funded by memorial money from the family of Colleen Goodwin, a longtime volunteer at the school.

Classes who use the room will be able to participate in activities that help them learn key skills for the modern world.

”This is a computer age,” said Mary Fischer, principal at Mater Dei School. “Kids know everything about computers. They can work it. And so, as you can see, they pick up on things so quickly, but they’re learning things as well. Things that they didn’t know how to maneuver. Things like the green screen and manipulating pictures and putting backgrounds in.”

Along with the green screen where students can edit photos, the room also features building materials like Legos and Magna-Tiles, educational games, a podcast recording booth and even virtual reality headsets.

Teachers are able to put aside time in their daily schedule to take classes to the STEAM room for some active, hands-on learning.

”Just using creativity,” said Fischer. “Knowing that it’s not just sitting in a desk and listening to someone speak to you. It’s getting your hands on it, hands-on activities, learning that there are lots of ways to grow the brain, and this is just one way.”

Although the room is now open, Fischer says it’s still a “work in progress,” and that the school will continue to add new elements to the room over time.

