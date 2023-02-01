Mom found dead next to SUV with sleeping toddler inside

Investigators say the victim had trauma to her upper body. They are currently investigating her...
Investigators say the victim had trauma to her upper body. They are currently investigating her death as a homicide.(Source: WFTS via CNN)
By WFTS Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 1:09 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (WFTS) - Police are investigating the death of a Florida mother as a homicide after she was found dead next to an SUV with a toddler asleep inside.

Officers found the woman, who was in her 20s, dead at the scene in a Tampa neighborhood around 10 p.m. Monday. She was next to a Ford EcoSport SUV in which police found a boy under the age of 2 sleeping in a car seat.

The boy was not hurt and is now in the care of a relative.

Investigators say the victim had trauma to her upper body. They are currently investigating her death as a homicide.

The victim does not appear to live in the neighborhood in which she was found, according to police.

A person who was walking in the area first discovered her body.

Copyright 2023 WFTS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Witnesses told 6 News about what went on inside the store as shots were fired.
Target store in west Omaha to remain closed as police investigate shooting
This photo shows Patricia Wick.
Day care provider charged with murder of 5-month-old boy in North Dakota
Family sues MercyOne in Sioux City for alleged wrongful death
The damage seen at Pronto Express Cenex on US-75.
Vehicle crashes into building on Hwy 75 in Sioux City
One dead and one injured after rollover accident on I-29 near Tea, South Dakota.
Authorities identify woman killed in crash near Tea, SD

Latest News

Officers from multiple law enforcement agencies have been looking for Foster since a woman was...
Oregon kidnapping suspect in police custody after standoff
Santos is facing multiple investigations by prosecutors over his personal and campaign finances...
Embattled Rep. Santos steps down from committees amid investigation
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Damar Hamlin launches new CPR initiative as he recovers
He says the aim of the challenge is to increase CPR awareness and education.
'CPR saved my life': Hamlin announces new CPR challenge