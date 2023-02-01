Norfolk Public Safety Director named Nebraska State Fire Marshal

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen has named a man out of Norfolk as the state’s new fire marshal.

Assistant City Administrator and Public Safety Director Scott Cordes is resigning from the City of Norfolk effective Feb. 10 so he can take the new position. Cordes was first named assistant city administrator and public safety director back in August 2021, after serving as the Norfolk Fire Division’s fire chief since 2011.

“Scott has served Norfolk in countless ways over his long career with the City, both in the Fire Division and Administration. He approaches his work with honor and compassion. He will be missed by me and all of Norfolk City staff,” said City Administrator Andy Colvin. “We wish him and his family the best as he moves to a new chapter as Nebraska State Fire Marshal. Nebraskans can rest easy with Scott and his leadership at the helm.”

According to city officials, Cordes began his career with the City of Norfolk in 1996 as fire marshal, before being promoted to assistant chief and ultimately becoming the fire chief.

“I am deeply honored with Gov. Pillen’s decision to appoint me to the position of State Fire Marshal. My commitment is to do everything I can to lead the agency in a quality manner that it deserves,” said Cordes. “I am very much looking forward to working together with the Nebraska Fire Service as a whole to support their mission and service to the citizens of this great state.”

