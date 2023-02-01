Portion of Casselman Street to be closed starting Feb. 3

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Engineering Division says a portion of Casselman Street will be closed starting Friday, Feb. 3.

The northbound lanes on Casselman will be closed between Villa Avenue and West 15th Street Place. The closure is so a contractor can make repairs to the Casselman Apartments.

While the repairs are being done a detour will be posted using Villa Avenue, Ross Street, and West 19th Street.

Repairs are expected to be done by Feb. 10, allowing Casselman Street to fully reopen.

