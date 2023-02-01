Sioux City man found with semiautomatic rifle and illegal drugs gets 9 years

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Authorities say a Sioux City man arrested back in March 2022 has been sentenced to nine years in federal prison.

According to a press release, Jo’Mario Smith, 35, was stopped by law enforcement on March 11, and during the traffic stop, officers found drugs and a firearm in his vehicle.

Authorities say Smith was unlawfully in possession of a loaded semiautomatic rifle that was spray-painted to look like a toy. Officers also found a handgun-style BB gun, bags of methamphetamine and a bag of marijuana.

Smith has a criminal history beginning at the age of 17. His crimes include theft, domestic abuse/battery, resisting arrest, weapons, drugs, armed robbery/burglary, violence, and other dangerous conduct.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.