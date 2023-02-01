Sioux City man found with semiautomatic rifle and illegal drugs gets 9 years

(MGN)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Authorities say a Sioux City man arrested back in March 2022 has been sentenced to nine years in federal prison.

According to a press release, Jo’Mario Smith, 35, was stopped by law enforcement on March 11, and during the traffic stop, officers found drugs and a firearm in his vehicle.

Authorities say Smith was unlawfully in possession of a loaded semiautomatic rifle that was spray-painted to look like a toy. Officers also found a handgun-style BB gun, bags of methamphetamine and a bag of marijuana.

Smith has a criminal history beginning at the age of 17. His crimes include theft, domestic abuse/battery, resisting arrest, weapons, drugs, armed robbery/burglary, violence, and other dangerous conduct.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
Witnesses told 6 News about what went on inside the store as shots were fired.
Target store in west Omaha to remain closed as police investigate shooting
Family sues MercyOne in Sioux City for alleged wrongful death
Taylor Nelson, a farmer in Jackson, Nebraska won a national award for being a top young farmer.
Siouxland farmer recognized nationally as top young farmer
No injuries after semi fire near Singing Hills exit on I-29

Latest News

This photo shows the detour that will be used while northbound lanes of Casselamn are closed.
Portion of Casselman Street to be closed starting Feb. 3
Gov. Jim Pillen has appointed Norfolk Public Safety Director Scott Cordes as the next Nebraska...
Norfolk Public Safety Director named Nebraska State Fire Marshal
Man gets 10-year sentence for sexually abusing 12-year-old in Sac County, IA
Around Siouxland: Steins & Vines
Around Siouxland: Steins & Vines