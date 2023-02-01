South Sioux City Middle School receives top marks for grade level improvement

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - At first, South Sioux City middle school teachers weren’t thrilled with a new method of teaching dubbed “well made schools.”

Teachers were asked to praise students four times more than they criticized them, and explain what may sound like trivial tasks, like how to work in groups. But a few years in, the middle school is in the 98th percentile when it comes to catching students up to the appropriate grade level.

“And, you know, some people don’t want to go through that process, because it takes time. But in the end, you’ll make up that time with having less of the behaviors and more of the time for learning,” said Debbie McCoy, the counselor at the middle school.

When researchers looked at the data, they found many middle school students were entering the school underperforming, likely because of socioeconomic factors, and students moving into the district.

Under the new system, teachers reduce unwanted behaviors, like failing to listen to specific categories. Pulling up a placard with action steps like “look at the teacher” and “refer to notes.”

“Are you more apt to do something if someone’s happy and, you know, teaching you and praising you? Or, just yelling at you and handing out punishment?” asked Heidi Nearman, a seventh-grade teacher.

While non-traditional, the “well made schools” method has made South Sioux City Middle School into a case study. With researchers asking: What is the school doing right?

“And I think this is even more proof. This is what you want to see you want to see students achieve at a very high rate,” said Todd Strom, the district superintendent.

The non-profit studying South Sioux City Middle School is “The New Teacher Project.” TNTP studied data collected by Stanford University and found South Sioux City is near the top in grade-level improvement.

Now, researchers are turning to study the intangibles or the “art” of teaching. They’ll come back to South Sioux City multiple times over the semester to shadow teachers, and find out what’s working there.

”Yeah, so when we think about trajectory, changing schools, they all have a very clear definition of success. They have very strong and consistent structures for progress monitoring,” said Dr. Kristin Burt, the Analytics Director at TNTP.

In addition to in-class observation, the non-profit will conduct student and parent surveys. Their national report is expected to be released this fall.

