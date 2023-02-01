Two men arrested after police called to Milford, IA apartment

MILFORD, Iowa (KUOO) - Two men have been arrested in northwest Iowa after police were called to an apartment building for possible shots fired.

According to KUOO Radio, at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday police officers were sent to an apartment at 1209 6th Street in Milford, Iowa. Court documents say once officers arrived they learned there was a dispute between two men, one of them was armed with a knife and the other had a handgun.

The person that allegedly had the knife was Neil Moore, 32, of Estherville, Iowa. He has been arrested and charged with assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and trespassing.

KUOO reports that another man, Guillermo Perez Valdes, 31, of Milford, was charged with reckless use of a firearm and assault while displaying a weapon. Court documents say during the dispute Valdes reportedly went back inside the apartment and grabbed a pistol. Valdes then allegedly fired a warning shot into the ground from the apartment’s second-floor walkway.

Police say no one was hurt during this incident and both men were arrested without incident. Valdes and Moore were taken to the Dickinson County Jail for booking.

What caused this dispute is not known at this time.

