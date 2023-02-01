Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office: What to do in an active shooter situation

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - On Tuesday, an active shooter entered a Target in Omaha, Nebraska and opened fire. While no one was killed, it’s important to remember what to do in a similar situation to keep yourself as safe as possible.

So, what should you do if you’re in an active shooter situation?

We spoke with Woodbury County Chief Deputy Tony Wingert, and he said the best thing to do is remove yourself from the situation.

”Do something,” said Wingert. “Run, hide, fight. That’s what we teach our classes on for anybody. It depends on where you’re at. If you’re in the back of the store, find the door and get out. If you’re in the front of the store, maybe put some things between you and the shooter. If you’re right next to the shooter, then it’s time to-- maybe you’re going to have to fight for your life. But it all depends on where you’re at. But, as fast as you can remove yourself from the situation, the better.”

Wingert said when you’re out in public, it’s important to be aware of your surroundings. Don’t have your face buried in your phone when you’re out and about. Know where the exits are in any public buildings you enter.

Also, trust your gut. If you’re in a situation where you feel uncomfortable, don’t second-guess yourself. Leave as quickly as you can.

With an increase in mass shootings across the country, local law enforcement agencies like the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office make it a part of training to know what to do in these situations. They train in-house and also have classes come to the station from out of the area.

”As the years have progressed, our training has gotten better and our thought process has come to, we are now the first person on scene going first person to the threat,” said Wingert. “And so, if we get to, for say, the target, the first cop on scene would go through the doors and try to stop the threat. As soon as we stop the threat, the killing stops.”

If you’re interested in taking a course to learn how to handle an active shooter situation, you can reach out to Woodbury County Sheriff Chad Sheehan. He travels across the country teaching courses as part of his “Save Yourself” program.

