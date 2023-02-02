Around Siouxland: Sioux City Symphony presents ‘Hadyn & Brahms’

By KTIV Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The final concerts for the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra’s current season are quickly approaching.

The next concert coming up is on Feb. 18 and is called “Hadyn & Brahms.” This concert and the two after it will feature a Sioux City native who graduated from a local high school and went on to become a world-class musical artist.

For the Feb. 18 concert, Stephanie March will be playing the cello. March grew up in Siouxland and played for the Sioux City Symphony at a young age. She went off to New York and Chicago and is now back as the symphony’s principal cellist.

The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. and goes until 10:30 p.m. You can find more information about the concert and how to buy tickets here.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
Police released images from surveillance cameras a day after 32-year-old Joseph Jones walked...
PHOTOS: Police identify man shot dead by OPD after terrorizing west Omaha Target store
Frontier Airlines said the summer pass is being introduced as it announces several new routes...
Frontier Airlines announces ‘all-you-can-fly’ unlimited flight pass for summer
Guillermo Perez Valdes, left, and Neil Moore, right.
Two men arrested after police called to Milford, IA apartment
Man gets 10-year sentence for sexually abusing 12-year-old in Sac County, IA

Latest News

Around Siouxland: Steins & Vines
Around Siouxland: Steins & Vines
Around Siouxland: Little Red Hen Theatre presents a murder mystery dinner this Valentine’s Day
Around Siouxland: Little Red Hen Theatre presents a murder mystery dinner this Valentine’s Day
Around Siouxland: ﻿Siouxland Holistic Health Expo
Around Siouxland: ﻿Siouxland Holistic Health Expo
Around Siouxland: Women’s Night Out
Around Siouxland: Women’s Night Out