Around Siouxland: Sioux City Symphony presents ‘Hadyn & Brahms’

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The final concerts for the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra’s current season are quickly approaching.

The next concert coming up is on Feb. 18 and is called “Hadyn & Brahms.” This concert and the two after it will feature a Sioux City native who graduated from a local high school and went on to become a world-class musical artist.

For the Feb. 18 concert, Stephanie March will be playing the cello. March grew up in Siouxland and played for the Sioux City Symphony at a young age. She went off to New York and Chicago and is now back as the symphony’s principal cellist.

The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. and goes until 10:30 p.m. You can find more information about the concert and how to buy tickets here.

