Community Action Agency of Siouxland accepting applications for LIHEAP program until end of April

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - As inflation continues to impact almost everything we buy, some people need help paying their energy bills. The Community Action Agency of Siouxland is accepting applications for a program that can help.

The Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) is federally funded to help Iowans pay for portions of their energy costs.

Once applications are in, the agency will determine if the applicant qualifies, and how much aid they may qualify for.

They’ve already received almost 3,000 applications since November, and hope to reach even more families before the April deadline.

“I think it’s been very difficult for families the last 8 months or so to try to meet their monthly bills and so this is something available to them that if you qualify for we really want you to be able to take advantage of,” said Jean Logan, the Executive Director of Community Action Agency of Siouxland.

People can apply over the phone, online or in person. Even if someone isn’t sure if they will qualify, the Community Action Agency encourages them to apply anyway.

“There are some nuances about the program that we would really rather have you, if you don’t know whether or not you qualify, you would apply with us and we will help you try and figure that out. We really don’t want to leave the money on the table if that’s something that can help you and your family,” said Logan.

The Community Action Agency of Siouxland will take applications until April 30.

For more details about the program, or to apply online, click here.

