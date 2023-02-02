Data shows ‘overrepresentation’ in Black & Native American students sent for behavioral referrals in Sioux City schools

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - New data that focuses on disciplinary issues within the Sioux City Community Schools was released on Wednesday.

The data, from the fall semester, looked at every student, in every grade level, and every race that’s represented in the student body.

Data shows almost 30% of white students in the district have received a behavioral referral, while 50% of Black students have received one despite making up a smaller percentage of the student population.

Black students make up just under 15% of the total student body, while white students make up almost 69%.

Think of the data like this, it shows Black and Native American students are more likely to be sent to the principal’s office or for other behavioral support than the white students. But school officials stress the number of Black students and Native American students sent the principal’s office is only slightly outside of the acceptable range.

“We did have our African American and our Native American population, about, you know, an overrepresentation that isn’t necessarily statistically significant,” said Angela Bemus, the associate superintendent.

Bemus said just having this type of data, which was collected in November of 2022, is a step in the right direction because there’s no similar data from 2021.

At the committee, Wednesday, Bemus told school board members that the district is implementing more diversity and equity training, and will study the Black and Native American sub-groups more closely to ensure referrals are more evenly handed out.

“So we are doing our work to address those two subgroups primarily. As you know, we do everything to provide supports for all of our students. But we’re really digging into those two subgroups,” said Bemus.

The data does not include violations of the district’s new cell phone policy because those violations are considered less serious than behavioral issues. The district says the cell phone policy, which limits phones in class across all schools, has about an 80% compliance rate. Another 10% to 15% have multiple violations but are improving, while a small percentage are “serial violators”.

