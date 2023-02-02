Iowa lawmakers reconsidering school transparency bill

By KTIV Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The Iowa House is reconsidering a bill to give parents more access to what is taught in their children’s classrooms.

The bulk of this year’s plan deals with content in school libraries and how to handle controversial books. It would require school districts to give parents access to a list of all materials in their school library.

Parents would also have the power to prevent their students from checking out certain school library materials. Politicians and education experts spent the last year making changes to come to a compromise.

“We don’t know if there are accommodations allowed for students with disabilities or a non-English speaking student,” said Margaret Buckton, Rural School Advocates of Iowa. “We just have concerns about how this might be implemented. This bill frankly has come leaps and bounds since last year.”

“We are concerned that this bill may cause unnecessary burdens on our education professionals,” said Melissa Peterson, Iowa State Education Association.

Lawmakers tried to pass a school transparency law last session, but couldn’t get it done.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
Police released images from surveillance cameras a day after 32-year-old Joseph Jones walked...
PHOTOS: Police identify man shot dead by OPD after terrorizing west Omaha Target store
Frontier Airlines said the summer pass is being introduced as it announces several new routes...
Frontier Airlines announces ‘all-you-can-fly’ unlimited flight pass for summer
Guillermo Perez Valdes, left, and Neil Moore, right.
Two men arrested after police called to Milford, IA apartment
Man gets 10-year sentence for sexually abusing 12-year-old in Sac County, IA

Latest News

SD House Republican lawmakers want school choice in state
Rep. Jon Hansen (R-Dell Rapids) speaks in favor of HB 1080, which would ban cross sex hormone...
House lawmakers easily advance cross sex hormone ban for minors
Nebraska bill aims to ease financial burden of abuse victims
South Dakota House lawmakers resoundingly rejected a proposal to modify the rules regarding out...
House lawmakers soundly reject proposal to change “lame duck” travel rules