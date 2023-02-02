Noem signs housing, unemployment insurance tax cut bills into law

PIERRE, S.D. (KTIV) - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem signed two bills into law Wednesday.

Housing Bill

Gov. Noem signed into law a bill freeing up $200 million in housing infrastructure investment. South Dakota currently ranks second among the 50 states in new housing development. That’s been the trend for the past 12 months, according to the United States Census Bureau.

Due to the bill’s emergency clause, the funding is available immediately.

Unemployment Insurance Tax Cut

The governor also signed into law a bill to cut unemployment insurance employer contributions by half a percent.

The move delivers an $18 million tax cut for South Dakota businesses.

