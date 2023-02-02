Sioux City public schools experiencing interruption in phone services

Sioux City Community Schools Logo
Sioux City Community Schools Logo(SCCSD)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 9:21 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Community School District says it is experiencing in phone service Thursday morning.

The district says its buildings are unable to receive outside calls or calls between buildings.

The district is working with its phone service provider to resolve this issue. Until it is fixed, officials say if you want to send a message to a school you should use the “Let’s Talk” system. Messages sent through “Let’s Talk” go directly to building administrators.

