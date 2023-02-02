Some frigid days ahead, but a warm-up on the way!

Future Track Feels Like Temps
Future Track Feels Like Temps(KTIV)
By Nick Reis
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 4:45 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Thursday Siouxland! We’ve got a chilly and windy day ahead of us. After opening the day with some patchy fog, we’re expecting mostly sunny skies, with a high of around 17. However, with the gusty 10-20 mph northerly winds we’re seeing, those temperatures are feeling like below 0 across Siouxland.

It’ll get even colder as we get into the overnight hours, with partly cloudy skies and lows expected to reach around -10 across the viewing area. We will see the wind coming in from the east-southeast at around 5-10 mph, bringing our feels like temperatures below -20 across Siouxland.

It’ll continue to be chilly and windy as we make our way into Friday. We’re expecting mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid-to-upper teens. However, with the 5-15 mph south-southeasterly winds we’ll be seeing and gusts reaching 25 mph, it’ll once again feel like below negative 20 outside.

Things will finally begin to warm up in the overnight hours of Friday into Saturday. Temperatures are expected to hover around the low 20s throughout the night, with partly cloudy skies. A breezy 10-20 mph southerly wind will play a big role in the warm-up.

Saturday things will feel much more mild and seasonal. We’ll see mostly sunny skies, with highs peaking in the mid-30s across Siouxland. We’ll also see a 10 mph west-northwesterly wind across the viewing area.

Saturday night will stay seasonal, with lows dipping to the mid-to-upper 20s. We’ll stay in the 30s for the long run after that, with precipitation not expected until the end of next week. Be sure to stay tuned to KTIV News 4 and the Storm Team 4 Weather App for additional details and updates!

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
Police released images from surveillance cameras a day after 32-year-old Joseph Jones walked...
PHOTOS: Police identify man shot dead by OPD after terrorizing west Omaha Target store
Frontier Airlines said the summer pass is being introduced as it announces several new routes...
Frontier Airlines announces ‘all-you-can-fly’ unlimited flight pass for summer
Guillermo Perez Valdes, left, and Neil Moore, right.
Two men arrested after police called to Milford, IA apartment
Man gets 10-year sentence for sexually abusing 12-year-old in Sac County, IA

Latest News

Future Track
A cold front to bring a resurgence of cold air to Siouxland
Future Track
A cold front to bring a resurgence of cold air to Siouxland
A clear start across Siouxland this morning with cold temperatures
A clear start across Siouxland this morning with cold temperatures
January Calendar
Bitter cold briefly moves out although temperatures to stay well below average