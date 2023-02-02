Some frigid days ahead, but a warm-up on the way!

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Thursday Siouxland! We’ve got a chilly and windy day ahead of us. After opening the day with some patchy fog, we’re expecting mostly sunny skies, with a high of around 17. However, with the gusty 10-20 mph northerly winds we’re seeing, those temperatures are feeling like below 0 across Siouxland.

It’ll get even colder as we get into the overnight hours, with partly cloudy skies and lows expected to reach around -10 across the viewing area. We will see the wind coming in from the east-southeast at around 5-10 mph, bringing our feels like temperatures below -20 across Siouxland.

It’ll continue to be chilly and windy as we make our way into Friday. We’re expecting mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid-to-upper teens. However, with the 5-15 mph south-southeasterly winds we’ll be seeing and gusts reaching 25 mph, it’ll once again feel like below negative 20 outside.

Things will finally begin to warm up in the overnight hours of Friday into Saturday. Temperatures are expected to hover around the low 20s throughout the night, with partly cloudy skies. A breezy 10-20 mph southerly wind will play a big role in the warm-up.

Saturday things will feel much more mild and seasonal. We’ll see mostly sunny skies, with highs peaking in the mid-30s across Siouxland. We’ll also see a 10 mph west-northwesterly wind across the viewing area.

Saturday night will stay seasonal, with lows dipping to the mid-to-upper 20s. We’ll stay in the 30s for the long run after that, with precipitation not expected until the end of next week. Be sure to stay tuned to KTIV News 4 and the Storm Team 4 Weather App for additional details and updates!

