Wind Chill Advisory for eastern Siouxland into Friday morning

By Ron Demers
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

**Wind Chill Advisory for eastern Siouxland until Friday morning**

Wind Chill Advisory
Wind Chill Advisory(KTIV)

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We’ve gone from cold to colder as a front made it’s way through Siouxland this morning giving us a strong northerly wind and temperatures that were falling throughout the afternoon.

Those temperatures will keep falling to lows around -10 degrees and wind chills could go colder than -20 degrees causing eastern Siouxland to be put into a Wind Chill Advisory for wind chills that could get as cold as -30 degrees.

We’ll see a southeasterly wind take over on Friday at 10 to 20 miles per hour but temperatures will stay well below average with highs in the upper teens with skies clearing during the day.

If you’re looking for warming, you’ll be excited about the weekend forecast.

A few more clouds will move back in on Saturday but it comes with warmer conditions as highs make it into the low to mid 30s.

Sunday is looking mostly sunny with highs in the low 30s.

Will that warmer weather stick around into next week?

I’ll be taking a look at that and your 10-day forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
Police released images from surveillance cameras a day after 32-year-old Joseph Jones walked...
PHOTOS: Police identify man shot dead by OPD after terrorizing west Omaha Target store
Frontier Airlines said the summer pass is being introduced as it announces several new routes...
Frontier Airlines announces ‘all-you-can-fly’ unlimited flight pass for summer
Guillermo Perez Valdes, left, and Neil Moore, right.
Two men arrested after police called to Milford, IA apartment
Man gets 10-year sentence for sexually abusing 12-year-old in Sac County, IA

Latest News

Nick Forecast 2/2
Some frigid days ahead, but a warm-up on the way!
Future Track
A cold front to bring a resurgence of cold air to Siouxland
Future Track
A cold front to bring a resurgence of cold air to Siouxland
A clear start across Siouxland this morning with cold temperatures
A clear start across Siouxland this morning with cold temperatures