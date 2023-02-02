Wind Chill Advisory for eastern Siouxland into Friday morning

**Wind Chill Advisory for eastern Siouxland until Friday morning**

Wind Chill Advisory (KTIV)

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We’ve gone from cold to colder as a front made it’s way through Siouxland this morning giving us a strong northerly wind and temperatures that were falling throughout the afternoon.

Those temperatures will keep falling to lows around -10 degrees and wind chills could go colder than -20 degrees causing eastern Siouxland to be put into a Wind Chill Advisory for wind chills that could get as cold as -30 degrees.

We’ll see a southeasterly wind take over on Friday at 10 to 20 miles per hour but temperatures will stay well below average with highs in the upper teens with skies clearing during the day.

If you’re looking for warming, you’ll be excited about the weekend forecast.

A few more clouds will move back in on Saturday but it comes with warmer conditions as highs make it into the low to mid 30s.

Sunday is looking mostly sunny with highs in the low 30s.

Will that warmer weather stick around into next week?

I’ll be taking a look at that and your 10-day forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

