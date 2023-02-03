No injuries after train vs semi accident along S Lewis Blvd

By Dean Welte
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - First responders were sent to the area of S. Lewis Blvd and Singing Hills Blvd Friday afternoon after a train collided with a semi.

Sioux City police say at about 3:16 p.m. a semi was leaving a Tyson cold storage on Singing Hills Blvd. As it was crossing the railroad tracks, a train traveling northbound struck the semi on the passenger side. The train pushed the semi almost 200 feet up the tracks.

According to police, the semi’s driver was not injured and the train was not derailed.

No citations were issued. There are no signals or cross-arms at that location.

