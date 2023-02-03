Another cold morning this Friday, but more average highs are on the way.

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Friday, Siouxland. This morning we have temperatures sitting in the single digits and below zero in portions of the region with our wind out of the north and southwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

The wind is giving us wind chills 10 to 20 degrees below zero across much of Siouxland. That is why we have a Wind Chill Advisory in effect for our eastern counties and town until 9 am this Friday morning.

Today temperatures will slowly climb into the mid to upper teens across the region, but the wind out of the southeast up to 20 miles per hour will still give us wind chills through much of our day. This afternoon and evening hours our wind chills do improve some, but it will still be on the cold side.

Some good news is the partly cloudy skies we are seeing this morning will start to clear throughout the day today giving us plenty of sunshine and blue skies.

Tonight, our lows will be in the mid to low teens across much the region while northern Siouxland will have lows in the single digits. Wind will continue to come from the south at 10 to 20 miles per hour so wind chills will be happening tonight, but only into the single digits with a few spots in northern Siouxland will have wind chills 5 to 15 below zero. We will also see partly cloudy skies across the region tonight.

The rest of the weekend we will see more average highs for this time of year with highs in the mid to upper 30s this weekend. Even starting into our next work week highs will be in the upper 30s and even some low 40s across portions of the region. Then next week we could see our next weather maker.

All the details are in the attached video and coming up on News 4 at Noon.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.