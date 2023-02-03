Around Siouxland: Camp Autumn’s Annual Ice Fishing Tournament

By KTIV Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SUTHERLAND, Iowa (KTIV) - With the cold temps sticking around, it is time for Camp Autumn’s 4th Annual Ice Fishing Tournament.

Scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 11, the event serves as a fun family-friendly outing and as a fundraiser for the camp.

The general public is invited to attend with registration starting at 9 a.m. at Camp Autumn in Sutherland, Iowa. The tournament itself goes from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. followed by a chili and spaghetti lunch at the camp warehouse. Following lunch, they’ll hand out awards and prizes for the tournament.

There is no registration fee. And the camp will be accepting freewill donations.

You can learn more about the tournament here.

