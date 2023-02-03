Gov. Reynolds proposed healthcare bill faces criticism on both sides of the aisle

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds' new health care bill may be advancing through the legislature.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 7:50 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds’ new health care bill may be advancing through the legislature, but not without facing criticism from both sides of the political aisle, and from both pro-life and abortion rights advocates.

A subcommittee heard testimony, then passed the bill sending it to the full Health and Human Services Committee.

It covers a wide array of topics, with nearly a dozen provisions, including a proposed OBGYN fellowship program and more funding towards rural health care programs.

“Over the counter birth control is power for powerful hormones, and so any medication has significant risks, and we just feel that it really undercuts the physician patient relationship,” Maggie DeWitte, Executive Director of Pulse Life Advocates, said.

Planned Parenthood Advocates of Iowa said it supports Iowans having access to prescription free birth control, but there shouldn’t be any age restriction.

The group also said it’s firmly opposed to the increase in funding for the MOMS program.

“This quadrupling of funding for anti-abortion centers or crisis pregnancy centers is certainly not where Iowa taxpayers dollars need to be going,” Mazie Stilwell, with Planned Parenthood Advocates of Iowa, said. “We know that these crisis pregnancy centers are a business model that seeks to mislead and shame.”

Stilwell said she hopes to see this 44-page bill broken down into smaller bills, so some parts can be approved while others are rejected.

She said that would give Iowans a better chance to understand and weigh in on all the different issues being discussed.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The moment he hit the half-court shot the gym went into a frenzy, with players from both sides...
VIDEO: Young fan hits half-court shot to win $10K
An Alzheimer's special care center is facing a $10,000 fine for mistakenly pronouncing one of...
Woman declared dead found still alive inside funeral home
A Nebraska teenager was killed and another man was seriously injured in a Stanton County...
Nebraska teen dies in Hwy 15 crash near Clarkson
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
A 5-year-old boy named Jack is recovering from a mountain lion attack that happened while he...
Boy, 5, attacked by mountain lion on hike with family

Latest News

Iowa Capitol
Iowa lawmakers reconsidering school transparency bill
SD House Republican lawmakers want school choice in state
Rep. Jon Hansen (R-Dell Rapids) speaks in favor of HB 1080, which would ban cross sex hormone...
House lawmakers easily advance cross sex hormone ban for minors
Nebraska bill aims to ease financial burden of abuse victims