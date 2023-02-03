Infant dies after tree falls and hits vehicle

A tree fell on a car in Massachusetts on Friday and killed an infant inside. (WGGB/WSHM)
By Jessica Michalski and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM/Gray News) - A tree fell on a car in Southwick, Massachusetts, on Friday and killed an infant inside, officials said.

The Hampden District Attorney’s Office said an infant died after a tree crushed the car she was riding in around noon.

There’s so far no information on the condition of the driver and no official word on the identities of those in the car, which has a Connecticut license plate.

Copyright 2023 WGGB/WSHM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The moment he hit the half-court shot the gym went into a frenzy, with players from both sides...
VIDEO: Young fan hits half-court shot to win $10K
An Alzheimer's special care center is facing a $10,000 fine for mistakenly pronouncing one of...
Woman declared dead found still alive inside funeral home
A Nebraska teenager was killed and another man was seriously injured in a Stanton County...
Nebraska teen dies in Hwy 15 crash near Clarkson
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
A 5-year-old boy named Jack is recovering from a mountain lion attack that happened while he...
Boy, 5, attacked by mountain lion on hike with family

Latest News

The Dallas Zoo says its missing monkeys lost weight but “show no signs of injury” after their...
Police: Man charged in taking of monkeys and other recent crimes at Dallas Zoo
FILE - This April 29, 2019 file photo provided by the United States Geological Survey shows a...
US may lift protections for Yellowstone, Glacier grizzlies
A surveillance camera image shows 32-year-old Joseph Jones removing his coat inside a Target...
Omaha Target shooting: Police detail timeline of events
Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Mixon walks onto the field before an NFL football game against the...
Menacing charge against Bengals’ Joe Mixon is dismissed