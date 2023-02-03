Lakes Area News: Vintage Ice Drags happening this weekend

By KUOO Radio
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARNOLDS PARK, Iowa (KUOO) - Another big event is coming to the Iowa Great Lakes this weekend.

The Vintage Ice Drags will be held Saturday, Feb. 4, just east of the trestle bridge on East Lake Okoboji.

Co-Director Chris Duncan says they’ve been busy the past few days getting the track ready

”It takes quite a bit to build a track and everything after the big weekend we just had,” said Duncan. “We try to get the track shaved down to just plain hard ice. The track is 1,500 feet long, 125 feet wide with four lanes then a test lane and a return lane, and that will be on Friday when we set the actual track lights and all of that other stuff up.”

Duncan says the conditions are ideal for this year’s races.

”The snow is hard-packed. The ice is well over 20 inches thick. There will be some nice, really cool, old vintage and antique race snowmobiles along with some of the newer stuff up to 2002. Some of the sleds will reach in excess of 105, 110 mph in 500 feet.”

The races begin at 11 a.m. Saturday and are free of charge to spectators.

Caption

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
Police released images from surveillance cameras a day after 32-year-old Joseph Jones walked...
PHOTOS: Police identify man shot dead by OPD after terrorizing west Omaha Target store
An Alzheimer's special care center is facing a $10,000 fine for mistakenly pronouncing one of...
Woman declared dead found still alive inside funeral home
Frontier Airlines said the summer pass is being introduced as it announces several new routes...
Frontier Airlines announces ‘all-you-can-fly’ unlimited flight pass for summer
The moment he hit the half-court shot the gym went into a frenzy, with players from both sides...
VIDEO: Young fan hits half-court shot to win $10K

Latest News

Lakes Area News: Vintage Ice Drags happening this weekend
Sergeant Bluff-Luton school district using grant money to get ‘anatomy table’
Sergeant Bluff-Luton school district using grant to get ‘anatomy table’
Sergeant Bluff-Luton school district using grant money to get ‘anatomy table’
Sergeant Bluff-Luton school district using grant to get ‘anatomy table’
SCCSD releases data on academic success, class sizes