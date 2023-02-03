Lakes Area News: Vintage Ice Drags happening this weekend

ARNOLDS PARK, Iowa (KUOO) - Another big event is coming to the Iowa Great Lakes this weekend.

The Vintage Ice Drags will be held Saturday, Feb. 4, just east of the trestle bridge on East Lake Okoboji.

Co-Director Chris Duncan says they’ve been busy the past few days getting the track ready

”It takes quite a bit to build a track and everything after the big weekend we just had,” said Duncan. “We try to get the track shaved down to just plain hard ice. The track is 1,500 feet long, 125 feet wide with four lanes then a test lane and a return lane, and that will be on Friday when we set the actual track lights and all of that other stuff up.”

Duncan says the conditions are ideal for this year’s races.

”The snow is hard-packed. The ice is well over 20 inches thick. There will be some nice, really cool, old vintage and antique race snowmobiles along with some of the newer stuff up to 2002. Some of the sleds will reach in excess of 105, 110 mph in 500 feet.”

The races begin at 11 a.m. Saturday and are free of charge to spectators.

