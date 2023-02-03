LifeLight Festival returns to Sioux Falls

LifeLight will feature Skillet, Cade Thompson, and Colton Dixon, among others.
LifeLight will feature Skillet, Cade Thompson, and Colton Dixon, among others.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 10:22 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Skillet, Cade Thompson, and Colton Dixon will be featured artists in the Christian music festival’s return to Sioux Falls in September.

After a 5-year hiatus, LifeLight will take place in a new location — downtown Sioux Falls — on Sept. 3, 2023.

“We live in a great community and felt it was time to bring the festival right to the heart of the city,” said Josh Brewer, CEO of LifeLight. “Along with our mission, we believe that being in downtown Sioux Falls brings the most potential to reach those in need.”

Festival organizers hope to gather thousands of attendees with a host of live musical performances and dynamic speaking sessions.

A full list of artists for this year’s lineup will be announced soon. The LifeLight Festival will again be presented free to the public and yet still able to maintain a top-quality production and event.

“We are so very grateful to the many who support the ministry and the mission of LifeLight,” said Brewer. “Since the beginning, God told us to provide the festival for free and that He would provide. Twenty-five years later, He continues to provide through the support of our friends and family. It is because of their support we are able to provide a top-quality outreach with top performers all for the sake of the Gospel.”

Festival updates including future artist announcements can be found here: lifelight.org/sffestival.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The moment he hit the half-court shot the gym went into a frenzy, with players from both sides...
VIDEO: Young fan hits half-court shot to win $10K
An Alzheimer's special care center is facing a $10,000 fine for mistakenly pronouncing one of...
Woman declared dead found still alive inside funeral home
A Nebraska teenager was killed and another man was seriously injured in a Stanton County...
Nebraska teen dies in Hwy 15 crash near Clarkson
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
A 5-year-old boy named Jack is recovering from a mountain lion attack that happened while he...
Boy, 5, attacked by mountain lion on hike with family

Latest News

Austyn Self is charged with murder in the shooting death of a woman in January 2023
Man charged with murder pleads not guilty
Woman charged in connection to explosion set off inside Sioux City Scheels
North Fork Area Transit
Johnny Carson Foundation offering assistance to North Fork Area Transit
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds delivers her Condition of the State address before a joint session of...
Gov. Reynolds proposed healthcare bill faces criticism on both sides of the aisle