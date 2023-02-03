Man charged with murder pleads not guilty

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The man charged with murdering his girlfriend last month has pleaded not guilty.

23-year-old Austyn Self entered a plea this morning in district court. Self was charged with first-degree murder and three counts of child endangerment.

On Sat. Jan. 14 around 9:30 pm to what was a 911 domestic disturbance call in the 3300 block of Nebraska Street in Sioux City. When officers arrived, they found 31-year-old Sarah Zoelle suffering from a gunshot wound, she died after arriving at the hospital. Three children were also in the home at the time and have been placed with family members.

Self remains in jail on a $1M bond.

