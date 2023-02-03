Man charged with murder pleads not guilty

Austyn Self is charged with murder in the shooting death of a woman in January 2023
Austyn Self is charged with murder in the shooting death of a woman in January 2023(Woodbury County Jail)
By Brandon Martin
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 12:54 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The man charged with murdering his girlfriend last month has pleaded not guilty.

23-year-old Austyn Self entered a plea this morning in district court. Self was charged with first-degree murder and three counts of child endangerment.

On Sat. Jan. 14 around 9:30 pm to what was a 911 domestic disturbance call in the 3300 block of Nebraska Street in Sioux City. When officers arrived, they found 31-year-old Sarah Zoelle suffering from a gunshot wound, she died after arriving at the hospital. Three children were also in the home at the time and have been placed with family members.

READ MORE: $1M bond set for Sioux City man charged with murder

Self remains in jail on a $1M bond.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The moment he hit the half-court shot the gym went into a frenzy, with players from both sides...
VIDEO: Young fan hits half-court shot to win $10K
An Alzheimer's special care center is facing a $10,000 fine for mistakenly pronouncing one of...
Woman declared dead found still alive inside funeral home
A Nebraska teenager was killed and another man was seriously injured in a Stanton County...
Nebraska teen dies in Hwy 15 crash near Clarkson
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
A 5-year-old boy named Jack is recovering from a mountain lion attack that happened while he...
Boy, 5, attacked by mountain lion on hike with family

Latest News

Woman charged in connection to explosion set off inside Sioux City Scheels
North Fork Area Transit
Johnny Carson Foundation offering assistance to North Fork Area Transit
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds delivers her Condition of the State address before a joint session of...
Gov. Reynolds proposed healthcare bill faces criticism on both sides of the aisle
Dog Walk Forecast: Penny
Dog Walk Forecast: Penny