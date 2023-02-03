MercyOne opens new ‘hybrid’ operating room in Sioux City

In this photo from video provided by MercyOne, the first procedure at the new operating room is conducted.(MercyOne Hospital)
By Matt Hoffmann
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - MercyOne unveiled a new hybrid operating room at its Sioux City hospital on Friday.

Keith Vollstedt, the chief medical officer, said this operating room is the first of its kind in Siouxland. The operating room cost more than $1 million and has been in the works since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

”Where in the past me we had to move a patient a critically ill patient from one part of the hospital to the other part of that hospital because we had these dedicated areas,” said Vollstedt.

The hospital has already conducted its first operation in the new space. The room also features a space for radiologists and other medical professionals to monitor procedures from nearby.

“To new procedures to help with atrial fibrillation. These are done minimally invasive techniques with catheters, we were able to offer that here with technology,” said Vollstedt.

In addition to the unveiling, Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott announced a proclamation for women’s heart health day. Some in attendance donned red clothing in support.

