Nebraska teen loses his life in Stanton County collision

A Nebraska teenager was killed and another man was seriously injured in a Stanton County...
A Nebraska teenager was killed and another man was seriously injured in a Stanton County collision.(Stanton County Sheriff)
By Mark Haggar
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 11:26 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Clarkson, Nebraska (KTIV) The Stanton County Sheriff said a 19-year-old from Schuyler lost his life in an accident around 3P.M. Thursday afternoon, according to a news release.

The accident occurred on Hwy 15 and 822nd Road on the Stanton/Colfax County line, northeast of Clarkson. The investigation by the Stanton and Colfax County Sheriff’s offices indicate that a Toyota SUV was northbound on Hwy 15 when it suddenly turned left off the highway towards 822nd Road and directly into the path of a southbound pickup that had no time to attempt to avoid the collision.

The driver of the SUV, Jeyco Gonzalez of Schuyler, was ejected from his vehicle and pronounced dead on scene, according to the release. The driver of the southbound pickup, Tyler Regan, 24 of O’Neill was extricated from the wreckage by Clarkson Fire and Recue and transported to the West Point hospital where he was stabilized and then taken by medical helicopter to Bergan Mercy hospital in Omaha for treatment of his severe injuries.

The accident scene blocked a portion of Hwy 15 for more than three hours. Seatbelts and airbags did deploy in the Regan pickup. The collision caused the front transaxle of the SUV to detach from the frame and it ended up in a ditch off the roadway. Gonzalez was operating the SUV with a revoked license, according to the release. Stanton County Emergency Management also assisted at the scene. Both vehicles were destroyed in the high speed impact.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
An Alzheimer's special care center is facing a $10,000 fine for mistakenly pronouncing one of...
Woman declared dead found still alive inside funeral home
Police released images from surveillance cameras a day after 32-year-old Joseph Jones walked...
PHOTOS: Police identify man shot dead by OPD after terrorizing west Omaha Target store
The moment he hit the half-court shot the gym went into a frenzy, with players from both sides...
VIDEO: Young fan hits half-court shot to win $10K
Frontier Airlines said the summer pass is being introduced as it announces several new routes...
Frontier Airlines announces ‘all-you-can-fly’ unlimited flight pass for summer

Latest News

Dakota Valley VS EPJ
Dakota Valley VS EPJ
IGHSAU State Wrestling 2
IGHSAU State Wrestling
Iowa State University Woodbury County Extension host a public meeting regarding Emerald Ash Borers