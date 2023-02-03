Sergeant Bluff-Luton school district using grant to get ‘anatomy table’

By Nick Reis
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KTIV) - This past week, Iowa’s STEM Advisory Council awarded a $40,000 grant to the Sergeant Bluff-Luton Community School District. The district plans to use the money to take the high school’s health sciences program to new heights and help students learn more about the human body.

Each year for the past 10 years, schools have applied to join the Iowa Governor’s STEM Advisory Council’s STEM BEST + HD Program, which comes with a $40,000 grant to put towards improving a school’s STEM curriculum.

One of this year’s 37 recipients was the Sergeant Bluff-Luton Community School District, and they already have big plans for the money.

“We are going to purchase what’s called an anatomy table, which is a virtual dissection table,” said Sergeant Bluff-Luton Community School District Superintendent Chad Janzen. “The table itself is about the length of the human body, and it lays down as a table but also stands up so it can be seen from throughout the classroom. You can see the skeletal structure, muscle structure, nervous system. It has different versions of the human body so they can see, for example, if somebody has smoked, they can see how that has impacted the heart, the lungs. They show healthy bodies, they show bodies that have different diseases, cancer, for example.”

The district decided on the idea of getting the table after seeing one at the School Board Association’s Conference this past year. It’ll be used in the high school’s health science and biology programs.

“The district has had a health science program for about five years, and this is just going to take it to another level,” said Janzen. “It’ll just show them the human body at a much greater level and a greater level of detail than they’ve been able to do before.”

Additionally, the table will help expose students to career opportunities and real-world skills.

“This just really opens the doors to what’s possible when exploring careers in the health industry,” said Janzen.

The STEM BEST + HD Grant will only cover half of the table. The district is also applying for the Missouri River Historic Development grant, which they’ve received in the past. If they’re awarded it again, they’ll be able to cover the entire cost of the table.

Otherwise, Janzen says the rest will be funded by state career technical education funds the school previously received, and contributions from the Sergeant Bluff-Luton School Foundation and school board.

They’re hoping to find out if they got the MHRD grant by the end of March.

