Sioux City elementary schools hitting proficiency marks as district evaluates staff distribution, class sizes

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - New data released by Sioux City Community Schools shows elementary schools have reached standards faster than usual, a possible bounce back from the pandemic.

The data was presented to two school board members at the Student Achievement Committee meeting on Wednesday, where the district also presented projections about class size. A positive sign for elementary schools in Sioux City, as the district unveiled data showing math and literacy proficiency is on the rise.

The district aims to get students to at least “grade level” by growing the percentage of students who meet the bar each school year.

“So we established our baseline and we use 10% like we always have in the past, and that was what was recommended by the assessment team. But, we are well beyond the 10%,” said Angela Bemus, the Associate Superintendent.

Some schools, like Leeds Elementary, have made great strides and proficiency from the fall to the winter term. That’s something district officials say is pretty rare because oftentimes schools don’t meet their proficiency goals until the entire school year has passed.

The district also released student projection numbers for next year, though the projections were calculated before “school choice” was signed into law.

That data shows most class sizes will remain at about 25 students, with a jump in class sizes for some grades at schools like Hunt and Nodland-Sunnyside Elementary schools. The district will now re-evaluate how to disburse its resources, like teachers, administrators and support staff.

“And so when you have different programs like in your building, although you may have a few less students, you have more of a more of a need for extra support,” said Bemus.

The projections show the district has four fewer full-time staff members because the VIBE Academy is slated to close at the end of this school year. Bemus believes the shift in elementary school populations was likely caused by a change in boundaries the district implemented a few years ago.

