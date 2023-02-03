Siouxland Area Chamber Of Commerce reflects on Des Moines trip

Business leaders and the Siouxland Area Chamber met with Gov. Kim Reynolds and other statewide...
Business leaders and the Siouxland Area Chamber met with Gov. Kim Reynolds and other statewide officials Wednesday(Siouxland Area Chamber of Commerce)
By Clayton Anderson
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - This week, leaders of the Siouxland Chamber and local businesses, traveled to Des Moines to lobby lawmakers for their priorities and chamber officials call the trip a success, and believe Iowa is becoming more business-friendly.

“I think I think it was a good day,” Barbara Sloniker, executive vice president for the Siouxland Area Chamber of Commerce said. “We had about thirty people go with us. And again, you can never say enough about the importance of face-to-face. It’s all about building relationships.”

The Siouxland Chamber delegation met with the governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, and various lawmakers on Wednesday. They believe Iowa is going in the right direction when it comes to creating an attractive business climate in Iowa.

“There’s been great progress made for the state of Iowa and making us even more attractive with that tax climate,” said Sloniker. “You know, last year when the legislature passed the income tax reductions, huge for our state.”

Officials at the Siouxland Chamber said Iowa has taken great steps in improving the business climate, but just like everywhere in the nation there are still some concerns when it comes to workforce shortage.

“The shortage would be we just don’t have the workers. So number one, we need to attract them here, right? How do we do that quality of life, good paying jobs,” said Sloniker.

The Chamber supports proposed property tax cuts, and heard about the options lawmakers are considering.

The Siouxland Chamber, and the Dakota Valley Business Council, will head to Pierre, South Dakota, next week, to lobby lawmakers starting on Tuesday.

