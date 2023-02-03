Warmer air to finally return to Siouxland

Highs Tomorrow
Highs Tomorrow(KTIV)
By Ron Demers
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We ended a cold workweek with yet another cold day in Siouxland with most of our highs only getting into the teens.

Now get ready for some much-anticipated warmer changes to move in.

Temperatures will remain nearly steady tonight as a few clouds move in and a bit of patchy fog could be possible with lows in the teens.

Warming finally takes over on Saturday with a partly cloudy sky and a light southwest wind leading to highs getting back into the low to mid 30s.

Sunday should give us plenty of sunshine with highs again in the low to mid 30s as a westerly wind will blow at about 10 to 15 miles per hour.

Quite a few clouds will move in on Monday but we should be able to stay precipitation free with highs in the upper 30s.

Are there any storm system looming out there?

I’ll be taking a look at your 10-day forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The moment he hit the half-court shot the gym went into a frenzy, with players from both sides...
VIDEO: Young fan hits half-court shot to win $10K
An Alzheimer's special care center is facing a $10,000 fine for mistakenly pronouncing one of...
Woman declared dead found still alive inside funeral home
A Nebraska teenager was killed and another man was seriously injured in a Stanton County...
Nebraska teen dies in Hwy 15 crash near Clarkson
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
A 5-year-old boy named Jack is recovering from a mountain lion attack that happened while he...
Boy, 5, attacked by mountain lion on hike with family

Latest News

Another cold morning this Friday, but more average highs are on the way.
Another cold morning this Friday, but more average highs are on the way.
Wind Chill Advisory
Wind Chill Advisory for eastern Siouxland into Friday morning
Wind Chill Advisory
Wind Chill Advisory for eastern Siouxland into Friday morning
Nick Forecast 2/2
Some frigid days ahead, but a warm-up on the way!