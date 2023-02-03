Warmer air to finally return to Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We ended a cold workweek with yet another cold day in Siouxland with most of our highs only getting into the teens.

Now get ready for some much-anticipated warmer changes to move in.

Temperatures will remain nearly steady tonight as a few clouds move in and a bit of patchy fog could be possible with lows in the teens.

Warming finally takes over on Saturday with a partly cloudy sky and a light southwest wind leading to highs getting back into the low to mid 30s.

Sunday should give us plenty of sunshine with highs again in the low to mid 30s as a westerly wind will blow at about 10 to 15 miles per hour.

Quite a few clouds will move in on Monday but we should be able to stay precipitation free with highs in the upper 30s.

Are there any storm system looming out there?

I’ll be taking a look at your 10-day forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.